A Fouga Magister type training jet aircraft is precipitated this Friday, August 16, to the Mediterranean Sea in the south of Francereported the Prefecture (government delegation) of the Var department.

In fact, several Internet users recorded the unfortunate event when the aircraft It fell and hit the water. In some of the images, the force and speed with which the plane hit the sea could be seen.

“At around 5:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT), during a air show “Off Le Lavandou, a Fouga Magister civil aircraft crashed into the sea,” the institution said in a statement issued jointly with the Maritime Prefecture of the Mediterranean.

The pilot died.

Initially he was reported missing pilotwho was the only crew member of the two-seater plane, but French emergency services located the body several hours later..

Given the characteristics of the accident and that The aircraft did not have ejection seats.the chances of finding the driver alive were estimated to be slim.

The courts in the city of Toulon, near the scene of the accident, have opened an investigation investigation to determine the causes of the accident. The following have also been banned: nautical activities in the area.

This is the Second plane crash in France this weekafter the collision of two fighter planes left two soldiers dead last Wednesday in the northeast of the country.

Fighter jets collided in France

“Rafale fighter jets collided in the air before crashing into the ground in northeastern France at around 12:30 p.m. local time while returning from a refueling mission in Germany,” the French Air Force said in a statement.

The tragedy is under investigation to clarify the reason or causes of the crash, since, according to the authoritiesThese aircraft have great technological advances.

