Chihuahua.- On Sunday night, in the north of the city, a citizen managed to capture a Municipal Police officer fighting with a man who tried to arrest him, as well as with a minor.

The Municipal Police element can be seen standing talking on the radio, presumably asking for support, when he attacks the citizen who is wearing beige pants and a black shirt, and who is of robust build.

He finally manages to be handcuffed and thrown to the ground, and that is when the agent kicks and punches the man’s body several times as he lies on the asphalt.

The incident occurred in the Riberas neighborhood of Sacramento. So far, no further information has been provided as to the cause of the vehicle’s arrival.