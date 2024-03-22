A video has widely circulated on social networks in which a Armed groupwhich points to a rival gang as the alleged generators of violence in northern Sonora.

The material has been spread in the last few hours on different social media platforms and in it a group of individuals can be seen dressed in tactical uniforms and high-caliber rifles, where one of them is in charge of directing a message to the people already the state authorities, and incidentally warn your rivals about retaliation if they do not stop their criminal activities in the region.

In his message, the Armed group assures state authorities that the main generators of violence are people who are not from the state, and that due to their greed They have caused the death of innocent people.

The message is specifically directed to the government corporations of Altar, Caborca, Pitiquito, Sonoyta, San Luis and its surroundings.

The armed group points to the group called “The Deltas” and “The Pelones” as the generators of violence in the area, and together with them they display an alleged witness to warn their rivals.

Finally, they assure that they are here “to protect the land” and that “Sonora has an owner”.

“Good afternoon to all the people of the state of Sonora, as well as to the government corporations of Altar, Caborca, Pitiquito, Sonoyta, San Luis and its surroundings, I send you this statement to let you know that the main generators of this war are characters They are not even from the state, people who, due to their greed and their tendencies, have caused the death of innocent people. We are here to protect the land from scourges and traitors like Los Deltas and Los Pelones (…)

And just so you know, we are coming for you, because Sonora has an owner“they warn.

So far, the authorities have not issued a statement regarding this video that has been shared through different social media platforms.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.