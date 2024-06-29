This Friday, in social networks circulated a video of great crudenesswhere they are seen several corpsesof alleged gunmenwith magazine holders or breastplatesand with AK-47 rifleswhile they lie in the box of a dump truck.

Apparently they were murdered moments before.

At the same time, among the corpses Other men walk, their Alleged murderersmembers of a rival groupthey too with Assault rifles and magazine carrierYou can even see how they give it to him a shot in the head to one of the men lying in the gondola.

National media reported on this videopointing out that the events occurred in the state of Chiapasand that it was a violent encounter between members of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) and the Chiapas-Guatemala Cartel (CCG).

It should be noted that while some media assure that the dead They are from the Sinaloa Cartelother media indicate that they are actually from GCC.

The media Diario Cambio 22 published a note that indicates: “Bloody Video Resumes the Escalation of Violence that Chiapas is experiencing… (a video) made by alleged members of the Chiapas and Guatemala Cartel (CCyG) where they claim to have murdered 30 members of the Sinaloa Cartel who had taken the square Jaltenango de la Pazheader of municipality of Ángel Albino Corzo“.

In the video

While they were recording the video with a cell phone, a man began to speak (addressing those who watch the video).

Among other things, including profanities, the man said things like: “Look at how Guatemala is left… the whole gondola is full… like 30 damn people here… this is your race, Vladimir, supporting that damn pig Ataulfo…”

Then he orders the others to take out all the weapons (“horns“) and chargersand then shouts “up with the ugly, pure Sinaloa!”, and assures that they will do the same to those who are sent against them.

The video ends with photos of the weapons that the dead were supposedly carrying, and a message “signed” by the Chiapas-Guatemala Cartel.

Media reports indicate that in recent months the southern border of Mexico (especially Chiapas-Guatemala) has been experiencing moments of great tension, with armed clashes between criminal groups, mentioning “Los Chapitos” and the Chiapas-Guatemala Cartel, who are fighting over the different regions of Chiapas, with dozens of deaths being added to the count, while no official information is provided by the authorities.