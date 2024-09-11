This Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. This date has been marked on the calendar since 2001, when three planes piloted by Al Qaeda terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The video accompanying this news item contains the most shocking images of the day, in a minute-by-minute account of the morning in which the United States was attacked. It includes the moments of the impacts on the World Trade Center, the jumps into the void of some of the victims who were trapped on the upper floors and the reactions of the then US president George W. Bush.

