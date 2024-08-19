Christian Cueva, a player for the Peruvian national team, is facing a serious accusation of gender violence. His wife, Pamela López, broke her silence and denounced the abuse she has been subjected to.

Cueva was part of the national team that played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has just played in the 2024 Copa América in the United States. And this weekend he was presented as a new Cienciano player.

“For me it was a very complicated decision, very difficult, it took me many years to make it. But I made it for myself, for my children and for all the women who suffer the same thing that I have suffered for many years,” Cueva’s wife told the América Hoy program.

“I have been subjected to his manipulation. I will continue to file my complaint until the end, for myself and for my children. Several episodes have occurred in front of my children. I have been a victim of domestic violence for many years,” added López.

Later, the woman held a press conference in which she showed videos of the assaults. “They happened this year, we have touched on two incidents, but they were others. The first was when I discovered the infidelity that everyone knows about, I confronted him and he hit me. In an elevator. The second was in a nightclub here, on my birthday, it was an open secret, but I never came out to tell it,” she said.

Lopez added that her husband’s attacks occurred when he was under the influence of alcohol.

The woman said she feared for her life because, according to her, Cueva has “dangerous friendships.” “He has friendships of that nature, I fear for my life and that of my children,” she insisted.

The reaction of Christian Cueva’s new club

“Edy Cuéllar, a director of Cienciano, referred to the allegations. “We as a club condemn any violence. We are unaware of it at the club, we have only just found out and I think the authorities should look into this matter,” Cuéllar told Peruvian radio station RPP.

Cueva signed with Cienciano after spending the entire 2024 without a team, following his departure from Alianza Lima at the end of 2023. Despite this, he was called up by coach Jorge Fossati to the Copa América.

With information from El Comercio (Peru-GDA)

