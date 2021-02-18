“It is not because we deposit doses of vaccine on a tarmac that we have a vaccination policy”, said Thursday, February 18 on France Inter Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. He was asked about the strategy of China, which delivers vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in particular to Africa. “I am vaccinated against the announcement effects”, says Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The difference with what Europe is doing and with the initiative we have taken is that we have established a kind of purchasing center which has today made it possible to pre-empt two billion vaccines, verified vaccines. , certified either by the World Health Organization or by the European Medicines Agency. Jean-Yves Le Drian at France Inter

“These vaccines are now available and will begin at the end of this month to be distributed in the various countries which need them as much as possible”, continues the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, evoking “war of influence” worldwide.

Jean-Yves Le Drian says he is ready “to total the interventions at the end of the story, in particular to verify whether the vaccines are indeed controlled and safe vaccines and whether the vaccines reach the recipients”. He believes that with this way of doing things, “we respect the development of the countries concerned”.

The minister stresses that the vaccination of European populations “will not be sufficient to ensure immunity”. For him, “The issue of collective and global immunity is essential. This is why we are talking about the fact that the vaccine is a common good of humanity. It is essential because we will not be able to eradicate the pandemic if all of humanity is not vaccinated.This is an issue of 7.5 billion inhabitants“. We will therefore have to continue the effort on vaccines and “trying to produce in Africa so that all populations can be vaccinated on time”, assures Jean-Yves Le Drian.