Citizens of China’s Liaoning province were told to find shelter after it looked like it started raining worms. A viral clip showed the area apparently being bathed in tiny worms, which were scattered all over the cars.

The video shows residents covering themselves with umbrellas as they went about their routines and walked by. While the cause of the slimy creature’s calamity has yet to be discovered, the scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggested that the animals fell after being swept away by strong winds.

The newspaper also pointed out that this type of occurrence happens after a storm, when insects are caught in a whirlpool. Another theory suggested that the worms were actually flowers from the poplar tree – a tulip tree whose flowers resemble writhing beasts.

A similar strange event occurred last December when iguanas were believed to be raining from trees in Florida due to cooler temperatures.

The incident is not uncommon when colder weather hits the sunny state. When temperatures drop, the reptiles become rigid and fall to the ground.

While falling thermometers stun the invading reptiles, the iguanas don’t necessarily die. Many will simply wake up to rising temperatures.