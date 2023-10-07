You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Premier league.
Premier league.
The player was taken to the hospital.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Chris Basham captain of the Sheffield United, He suffered a tremendous injury to his left ankle this Saturday in the 22nd minute, completely bent and disengaged from its natural place, for which he was treated for eleven minutes on the field, immobilized on the field of play, evacuated on a stretcher and transferred directly to ambulance from the stadium to the hospital in the meeting in front of the Fulham.
In an attack by his team, with his driving down the right wing, when he connected the center with his right foot he lost stability on his left.
(This is how the third date of the tie will be played: games, day, time and where to watch)(Colombia National Team: how James arrives at these games)
Awesome
The images revealed the severity of the injury, with his ankle completely twisted, with him not moving from the ground, with obvious gestures of pain and his hands on his head, to be attended to by doctors.
The match was stopped for more than eleven minutes, while the footballer was supervised by medical services, who immobilized his ankle.
Already in the 33rd minute he was taken off the field on a stretcher, to the applause of the entire public in the stadium. Craven Cottage of Fulham and Chris Basham’s gesture of thanks with his arm and thumbs up. The ambulance was waiting next to the field to take him directly to the hospital.
(Gerard Piqué even got tired of Shakira, he exploded and told several truths)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #chilling #injury #Sheffield #captain #Premier #League