Chris Basham captain of the Sheffield United, He suffered a tremendous injury to his left ankle this Saturday in the 22nd minute, completely bent and disengaged from its natural place, for which he was treated for eleven minutes on the field, immobilized on the field of play, evacuated on a stretcher and transferred directly to ambulance from the stadium to the hospital in the meeting in front of the Fulham.

In an attack by his team, with his driving down the right wing, when he connected the center with his right foot he lost stability on his left.

Awesome

The images revealed the severity of the injury, with his ankle completely twisted, with him not moving from the ground, with obvious gestures of pain and his hands on his head, to be attended to by doctors.

The match was stopped for more than eleven minutes, while the footballer was supervised by medical services, who immobilized his ankle.

Already in the 33rd minute he was taken off the field on a stretcher, to the applause of the entire public in the stadium. Craven Cottage of Fulham and Chris Basham’s gesture of thanks with his arm and thumbs up. The ambulance was waiting next to the field to take him directly to the hospital.

