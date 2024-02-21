An impressive image was left by the first minutes of the game Santa Fe vs. Junior of the eighth date of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year.

Rafael Perez, The visiting defender suffered a chilling injury that, according to the television image, could become his nightmare in the coming months.

Awesome

The clock was close to marking the first two minutes of the match, when in the left sector of the court El CampinPérez went to the ground without any contact.

The player went to clear a ball, but had the misfortune that his right leg bent more than it should.

The pain took over Pérez, who immediately asked for the doctor's assistance. The decision was made to remove him from the field, as the situation was not easy.

Arturo Reyes, Junior coach, sent the boss to Diego Mendoza replacing Pérez, who is awaiting confirmation of the injury, but is said to have suffered a fractured tibia.

