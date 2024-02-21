You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Rafael Pérez.
Rafael Perez.
The player was replaced at the start of the match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
An impressive image was left by the first minutes of the game Santa Fe vs. Junior of the eighth date of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year.
Rafael Perez, The visiting defender suffered a chilling injury that, according to the television image, could become his nightmare in the coming months.
(Video: great goal by Luis Díaz to extend Liverpool's lead against Luton Town)(Luis Díaz: his father and the celebration that went viral for the goal against Luton, video)
Awesome
The clock was close to marking the first two minutes of the match, when in the left sector of the court El CampinPérez went to the ground without any contact.
The player went to clear a ball, but had the misfortune that his right leg bent more than it should.
The pain took over Pérez, who immediately asked for the doctor's assistance. The decision was made to remove him from the field, as the situation was not easy.
Arturo Reyes, Junior coach, sent the boss to Diego Mendoza replacing Pérez, who is awaiting confirmation of the injury, but is said to have suffered a fractured tibia.
(Luz Cristina López will be appointed as the new Minister of Sports)
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #chilling #injury #Rafael #Pérez #Santa #match #Junior
Leave a Reply