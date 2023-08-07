Monday, August 7, 2023
Video: chilling injury, Giuliano Simeone’s leg was left hanging

August 7, 2023
Video: chilling injury, Giuliano Simeone’s leg was left hanging

Giuliano Simeone

Giuliano Simeone.

Giuliano Simeone.

It happened in a friendly match for Alavés.

The friendly match that they were playing in the Spanish town of Briviesca on Burgos and Alavés could not finish due to the serious injury suffered by the forward of the second Giuliano Simeone after receiving a hard challenge in the 86th minute.

When the match was heading towards its final leg with the score 2-1 in favor of the team from Burgos, Simeone started a counterattack and was stopped almost in the midfield by Jose Joaquin Matos with the misfortune that his left leg was hooked and he may suffer a fibula fracture, although the extent of the injury is not yet known.
left by ambulance

The young son of Diego Pablo Simeonecoach of Atletico Madridwho is on loan from the rojiblanco club in Alavés, was treated urgently on the pitch until an ambulance arrived and took him to a health center.

Previously, Burgos had been two goals ahead thanks to López-Pinto’s goals (m.34 and 65), but Simeone himself had closed the gap at 82 minutes, shortly before the mishap.
