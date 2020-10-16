“We must be careful, it is the health of our children that is at stake. “Des”alternative treatments“to treat autism? A danger according to the President of SOS Autisme France Oliva Cattan. She launches the alert … Indeed, methods such as the use of cannabis, antibiotics, antiparasitics, are often proposed in groups on social networks. “What surprised me though, is that there is no protocol of fact around this“, worries Olivia Cattan.

1% of the French population would be affected by autism, a neuro-developmental disorder whose origin is probably multiple. “It is true that parents are in a kind of despair, educational methods are expensive, a psychologist is around 70 euros an hour, so you also have to have the means to pay for all that, it is not not reimbursed by Social Security“, believes Olivia Cattan who believes that it is the duty of the State to do”move research and protocols“.