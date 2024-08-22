A group of minors was left Trapped for about three hours on the attraction called Super Trooperwhich lifts users up as they spin with their legs in the air, at an amusement park on Skegness Pleasure Beach in England on Monday.

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, The boys were terrified and crying. while they remained in their seats.

More than 10 fire engines were deployed along with other emergency crews, including police officers and ambulance crews, who attended the scene. People were also asked to avoid the area around the theme park, in the Lincolnshire district of East Lindsey.

“The people on the ride were terrified, A little boy kept crying and screaming for help from the rescuers.“, a witness said in an interview with ‘MailOnline’.

Penny Carson, another witness to the incident, said: “I saw everything go wrong with the ride and it was absolutely terrifying. The vehicles were moving in opposite directions at high speed, making a horrible noise. One of them had electrical wires hanging out of the back.”

Emergency services are at Skegness Pleasure Beach as a number of people are stuck on a malfunctioning ride that is suspended in the air. Lincolnshire Police have asked members of the public to avoid the area while people are being rescued. https://t.co/5kJInx3Ygn pic.twitter.com/QFfGOI0sOL — 🤍🤍 (@jomickane) August 20, 2024

Another person who witnessed the event, Victoria Williams, He mentioned that the attraction had already experienced failures before. “This device was out of order for about 30 minutes last month,” he said.

In a statement, Skegness Police said they had “responded to an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach where a ride malfunctioned and became suspended in the air, leaving a number of people trapped.”

Likewise, the authorities They confirmed that no reports of injuries had been received.

