Mexico.- On Monday, April 8, the expected solar eclipse was recorded that it would be seen in some parts of Mexico, so many prepared to observe it; however, A boy suffered a light burn when he put his eye into a telescope.

Last Monday the word “eclipse” became a trend and among the thousands of videos and photos of the astronomical event, a recording was broadcast where A poor child is seen who was burned by the reflected light of a telescope.

Telescopes have lenses that amplify lightThis means that the light bends as it passes through the glass and makes things look closer.

However, the video of a boy who suffered serious consequences for putting his eye in a telescopewent viral because he did not heed the warning not to look directly at a solar eclipse without protection, in this case, without a light filter for the telescope.

You should not look directly at an eclipse / Photo: Capture

The boy decided to look directly through the telescopebut it caused the enhanced sunlight to reflect in his right eye, which caused him great pain.

The young man suffered a burn / Photo: Capture

Social media users reacted to the video, which was taken with humor, but there were other Internet users who worried about the young man's health.

Child suffers burn when putting eye into telescope during solar eclipse

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!