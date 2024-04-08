After the total solar eclipse, many people said they began to feel headaches and fatigue, but not only, it seems that the astronomical phenomenon alters the behavior of animals, however, It is important to mention that sometimes these events are surrounded by myths.

Many Mexicans bought the glasses for the 2024 solar eclipse, they even went to points where they were giving them away, to avoid damage, there were also those who placed a red ribbon on their pets to prevent any symptoms due to the astronomical event, however, there is no definitive scientific evidence to affirm this.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as '@layass35' went viral after recording that chickens have a strange reaction during the Total Solar Eclipse in Mexico. which is why Internet users wonder if this is common.

The creator of the content highlighted that the chickens were paralyzed, which is why she focused on the sky during the video. to capture how during the 2024 total solar eclipse, the animals remained static.

While the panorama was darkened by the astronomical phenomenon in which the sun was hidden behind the moon in broad daylight, the chickens began to stop moving. This could have to do with science, since according to data from experts, the behavior of the chickens Animals could be upset to believe that it is night and thus by interrupting their activity, They begin to prepare to sleep, however, it is not known if this is a negative effect.

Among the recommendations that were made regarding pets was to keep them inside the house so as not to see the eclipse so that they would not have nocturnal behaviors, therefore, it is believed that if the chickens remained static it could be because they would start getting ready to sleep.

