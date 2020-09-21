Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police on Monday in connection with a video chat app allegedly using his photographs for online publicity without his consent. The MP shared screenshots of the promotional advertisement tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Twitter and said he was ready to take up the case legally.

Jahan tweeted, it is unacceptable to use photographs without consent. I request the Cyber ​​Cell of Kolkata Police to take action in the case. I am willing to take up the case legally. A senior Kolkata Police official said that his cyber cell has started investigating the case.

This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber ​​Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. 4@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4 – Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020

Jahan has written in his complaint to the police that an advertisement from FancyU video chat app is being aired on the social networking site, while no consent has been obtained from them. His photographs are being used in an unauthorized manner.

They have told the police that in the initial search I got to know that it is a denting app which is available on Google Play Store. This is completely unacceptable on my part. A senior Kolkata Police official said that we have received a complaint. Necessary action is being taken.