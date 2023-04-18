Charles and Camilla “personally” chose the famous quiche in France, but not so popular in the UK.

This dish was discussed on the official royal family account via Twitter.

Charles and his wife hoped their choice would “encourage” Britons to take part in the grand coronation lunch, a celebration that takes place on Saturday and Sunday on May 6 and 7.

The message was accompanied by a video showing a chef preparing the quiche for the coronation party.

The recipe includes several ingredients, including spinach, beans, tarragon, milk, liquid cream, eggs and cheddar cheese.

And the royal family confirmed on Twitter that this dish “is suitable for all tastes, and it can be eaten hot or cold, with vegetable salad and boiled potatoes.”

During the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, a dish of chicken was served with creamy curry sauce, and it became one of the traditional dishes in British cuisine.

The coronation of Charles and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6 in Westminster Abbey, with about 2,000 guests attending.

This weekend, there will be celebrations and a concert at Windsor Castle, west of London.