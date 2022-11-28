A large cloud of smoke surprised users of the Guerrero station on Line B of the Mexico City Metro, who had to be evicted from the train.

According to the first reports, a large cloud of smoke was recorded due to an alleged fire caused by a metallic object that fell onto the Metro tracks at the Guerrero n station and the accesses in both directions were closed; towards Buenavista and Ciudad Azteca.

In this regard, the Metro Collective Transportation System reported that there was a power outage on Line B, due to a probable metal object on the tracks, for which reason the march was slow.

Through social networks, users shared videos in which people are seen being evicted amidst the smoke and chaos that broke out in the vicinity of the collective transportation system.

Metro users denounced through social networks that smoke began to come out from the platform of the Guerrero station on Line B, for which the service was suspended for a few minutes, this Monday afternoon.

For his part, the General Director of the Metro Collective Transportation System reported minutes later that circulation is now normal on Line B, after checking a train that generated smoke, apparently due to a metal object on the tracks.