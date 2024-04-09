Europe is shielded by the threat of jihadist terrorism in upcoming sporting events, more specifically in the quarterfinal and final matches of the Champions League.

The Paris Olympics and Euro Cup They will also have the support of thousands of police officers, who will be in charge of guaranteeing security in each of the scenarios.

What is known

The EFE agency indicated that “in the monitoring of social networks that researchers do continuously, they have detected radical threatening messages against upcoming sporting events.”

And he added: “In this way, the sources have confirmed some information published by the newspaper La Razón and Onda Cero, which refers to a photo from jihadist media with the slogan Kill them all' and the name of the four stadiums where they are played. the quarterfinals of the European Cuptwo of them from Madrid, one of London and another of Paris”.

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, Champions League figures. Photo:TIME Share

This Tuesday in the Spanish capital, the Real Madrid receives Manchester City, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, while the Arsenal receives in its stadium Bayern Munichwhich has put the authorities on alert.

The information from the agency warns that this Wednesday's match, also in Madrid, between the Atlético and Borussia Dortmund.

“This means a significant deployment of agents, both from the State security forces and the Local Police, as private security guards. In total, more than 3,000 troops,” EFE warned.

“The sources consulted have recalled that precisely this Tuesday Ramadan ends and, as usual, the jihadist threat increases, as does “media incitement” on the virtual platforms around Daesh,” stated EFE.

