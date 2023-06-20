Only about half of the almost 160,000 spectators who watched one of the two Champions League derbies between Milan and Inter live came from the province of Milan. This is the result of three lines of experimental research, in the context of the collaboration between PoliS-Lombardia and Vodafone Italia, with the aim of developing public policies in the area in the best possible way, creating new value-added services and directing investments. Watch the video to discover all the flows of origin of the fans at San Siro for the matches of 10 and 16 May last