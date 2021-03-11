The City of Buenos Aires advances with the vaccination of people over 80 years of age against the coronavirus and this Thursday it was the turn of César Luis Menotti. The “Skinny” had his turn at the Luna Park stadium and, after applying the first dose, around 8.30, he assured that “everything went perfect” and that he was “very good with the organization.”

“I was a little scared over time, but luckily they corrected everything,” he said.

Menotti, 82 years old and coach of the World Champion National Team in 1978, is one of the soccer standards in the country. And also one of the technicians who directed Diego Maradona the longest time in Argentina, six years.

“It is very painful. It was a painful death. Unfortunately he did not notice the same wishes from other years“, reflected Menotti, who was also coach of the world champion youth team in Japan in 1979, with Maradona being his maximum youthful splendor.

“Now there is everything. Surely there are fair claims and others not so much. There is a lot of use. The media sometimes go overboard in the information looking for things that Justice has to look for. I don’t know, with another life, I would surely have lived a lot years more, “he reflected

Regarding this particular moment that is lived with the Covid-19 pandemic, Menotti said: “I am like everyone else, with the effort that means breaking with a lifestyle and adapting to the needs it generates. It will be difficult to recover the way of living before but still is the right thing to do and the right thing to do. “

JPE