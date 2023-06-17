An employee of the Transportation Security Administration first spotted the bear walking along the fence and reported the sighting to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, airport officials said in a news release.

Immediately, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service was contacted, who set up a trap in the area.

All the attempts made by the committee’s experts did not succeed in calming the angry bear, according to the “UPI” news agency.

After several attempts, the bear was caught and taken to a wildlife sanctuary in Florida.