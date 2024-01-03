Catalina Usme, one of the great players in the country and a reference for the Colombia women's teamhas finally taken the step at 34 years old and will have his first international adventure.

The footballer who shone in América de Cali female between 2017 and 2023, it will set course Mexico where he will play for one of the big clubs in that country.

Colombian women's team. In the photo, Catalina Usme (center). Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The Colombian in an emotional video said goodbye to Cali America and thanked the club for all the years played in the club, after being confirmed as a new footballer of the Pachuca.

“Every game was a challenge, every goal was an immense joy and every time I defended the shirt I did it with soul. It fills me with pride that my career is a source of inspiration. Now I know that dreams come true, It's time to close this chapter. I will always take being in this family, this will not be goodbyeit's a see you later”, mentioned the captain of the scarlet team.

Given this, use me becomes the first transfer of América de Cali female in its history.

⚽️ Catalina Usme was transferred to Pachuca in Mexico where she will continue her career as a soccer player. 🇲🇽 🫡Our historic captain and reference becomes the first transfer in the history of América Femenino. America will always be your home! ♾️👹 Thanks thanks,… pic.twitter.com/RupGpGnFlU — América de Cali Femenino (@AmericaCaliFem) January 3, 2024

A great challenge awaits her on Mexican lands, since great players have recently arrived in that country's league, such as Jenni Hermoso who plays in the UANL Tigers.

It is worth noting that Pachuca receives one of the great players of South America, since it was recently in dispute of the 'Queen of America', distinction that he delivered The countryof Uruguay and that he would take it Priscila Flor da Silva.

