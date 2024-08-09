Spain was playing for third and fourth place at the Olympic Games against a Germany that was also unable to win its semi-final match against the United States, so, in a last attempt by both teams to win a medal, they faced each other to see which would take the bronze.
The first half was short on opportunities, but in the 65th minute of the second half, a cross from Germany that Cata Coll tried to clear ended in a penalty that even the goalkeeper knew had been awarded as she has accepted the consequences of the clash.
Cata, who had already saved Spain on penalties in the quarter-finals against Colombia, was not particularly successful either and she dived to the opposite side of the German player’s shot, who easily managed to define to the left of the goalkeeper to put her team ahead, making it 0-1.
In the last play of the match, the German team won a penalty that Alexia Putellas failed to convert. Thus, Montse’s team’s chances of winning a medal in Paris were definitively over. The Spanish team were very unsuccessful in both the semi-finals and in this third and fourth place. Germany and Brazil condemned the errors of the Spanish team.
