Mexico.- Cartoons have taught us that cats are the best at hunting miceHowever, the video of a michi went viral, since he does not want to do his job.

The video broadcast on various platforms shows a white cat trying to get out of the kitchen after she found a rat.

The recording shows a person trying to catch the rat that runs around the place while using a broom, but what is striking is the cat asking for help to leave the place.

The cat’s amused expression went viral as she meows in terror. “The cat: quickly bring a cat.”

“The cat: Call the police, they are killing me.” “help there is a mouse“. It reads in the comments section.

Video: Cat does not want to do his job and runs away scared from a mouse

It should be noted that cats are pest controllers and instinctively hunt mice, however, house cats have become accustomed to a quiet life, and even It is not recommended to let pets kill animals such as rats because they could contract a disease.

THE DEBATE.