the mexican striker Carlos candle is living a good time with the group of Los Angeles F.C.. It was last Friday when the Angelenos faced the Seattle Sounders at the Banc of California Stadium, in the game the national attacker was dispatched with the big spoon by scoring a double, although one of the goals was annulled.
The first goal fell in the 28th minute of the game, although the whistler relied on VAR to cancel the action, since the ball first hit the player’s arm before being finished off. The second that did count was at 43′, with a great goal when he took advantage of a good serve from his teammate José Cifuentes, to dive into the area and connect the ball, thus sealing the 2-1 victory.
It should be noted that this goal was celebrated by the Juventus team, since former teammates of defender Giorgio Chiellini gathered to witness the match of the former member of the Vecchia Signora.
In this way, the team led by coach Steven Scherundolo took the 3 points and with it their fourth consecutive victory so far this season. With this victory, Vela and company reached 48 points and are leaders of the Western Conference, their closest pursuer being Austin FC with 41 units.
For now, the LAFC He is already preparing to face the friendly match with the Águilas del América. The game will be played next Wednesday, August 3 at 10:15 p.m. This game corresponds to the tour of the United States of the Mexican group.
