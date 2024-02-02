Video – Carlos Sainz takes us to victory Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz, F1 driver, takes us to the big victory of Carlos Sainz, Dakar driver.

You may notice that F1 driver Carlos Sainz of Ferrari is officially referred to as Carlos Sainz Jr. This is because Sainz is the son of, er, Carlos Sainz. He opted for rallying instead of the Formula classes. And Sainz senior has not forgotten that yet. In fact, he also took part in the Dakar this year, at the age of 61. And don't think that this almost-retiree has forgotten his tricks: he managed to come first with his Audi RS Q e-tron.

With the start of the new F1 season still approaching, Carlos Sainz junior is still on holiday. The now Ferrari driver makes a surprising visit to his father on his YouTube channel. In which both the fatherly love between Sainz and Sainz becomes clear as well as the euphoria after a Dakar victory. Beautiful images!

This article first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

