Good news comes from Brisbane, Australia. The Colombian Carlos Ramirez He was left with a place on the podium of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup, after a spectacular comeback in the fourth round.

The bicycle rider started in second place on the starting line, but he did not have a good start and was left behind after not finding space. But he began to recover after the first corner and began to overtake rivals.

In the last corner, before the finish line, the double Olympic bronze medalist took the turn tightly and overtook the Frenchman Renurel to take third place in the round in the elite BMX category.

@RamirezBmx achieved the first national podium in the season of the #BMXRacingWC2024 after finishing third in the fourth round that was played this Sunday in Brisbane, Australia Jersy Andrade, who managed to qualify for his first World Cup final, finished fifth pic.twitter.com/y7peNkElfE — Colombian Cycling Federation (@fedeciclismocol) February 25, 2024

For his part, the Colombian Jersy Andrade He finished in fifth position in what was his first qualification for a final round of a BMX World Cup. At the end of the test, Ramírez hugged the Colombian Olympic medalist Mariana Pajon.

With his third place on the track Brisbane, Ramirez He added 370 points and is placed in box 11 of the general classification with 668 points.

On April 27 and 28, in Tulsa, United States, the fifth and sixth rounds of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup will be held.

