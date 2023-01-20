The world of video cards is much more than wide, with a wide range of models that guarantees a wide choice able to satisfy every type of user. For example, we told you about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti here. Surely if you too are a lover of technology and in particular of PCs, you will have a certain culture regarding these devices, but perhaps the video card we want to tell you about today you may not even know her!

Video cards: the most expensive is Nvidia!

Surely if you understand video cards you will also have half an idea of ​​what the market prices are. As you well know, there are more performing models capable of handling heavy programs and triple A games with more than high fps and ray tracing, although obviously by increasing performance the price also increases significantly.

However, there are video cards that you will certainly never have considered for your PC, as they cost too much and are not even suitable. In particular, the most expensive video card currently available by far is the Nvidia A100. It is a component that is used in the context of AI data centers, in particular you can find it for example within the DGX A100 system where as many as 8 are used simultaneously, just as you can learn more from the official Nvidia website that we leave you here.

This is a video card from well 80GB of VRAM, with enormous processing power and maximum scalability, a memory bandwidth of 2 terabytes per second! In short, it is certainly not something that could be used in household areas. But then we come to us, the price? Well, you get to overcome the 30 thousand dollars! It is easy to understand that it could easily be the most expensive video card of the moment.