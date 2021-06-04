A combination of stock shortages caused by the pandemic and the cryptocurrency mining fury made getting a video card (GPU) a daunting task globally. The last episode featured a crazed crowd at the doors of the Micro Center store in Dallas, USA.

The user PrestonALewis was in charge of spreading the images of the collective hysteria generated by the Nvidia GPU through his Twitch account in a live that lasted 50 minutes.

In the video, a large crowd can be seen in the store’s parking lot before employees come out to tell them that they can only buy one graphics card per family.

“Will there be enough for all of us?” Asks a customer yelling. “No”, the employee replied. from the Micro Center store before chaos breaks out. Then a horde of gamers desperately run for a place in line.

“I can’t breathe,” exclaim several of the crowded people.

“That doesn’t seem very safe! I hope other stores, and this one in the future, can find a method a little more conducive to customer safety than having an agitated mass of people huddling in a parking lot before they start shopping. run and collide with each other, “mused the young man.

Crypto mining: the enemy of gaming

The coronavirus pandemic, cryptocurrency frenzy, and global silicon chip shortages affected GPU production in the past 12 months.

Also the speculation of those who buy the production even before it reaches the shops, since they need its advanced processing power, as recognized by Nvidia.

Cryptocurrency mining on the rise. Photo: Shutterstock

“There is a lot of scalpers -speculators who buy all the available stock of a product until it is exhausted and then offer it at a higher price- that when the cards arrive, they buy them immediately to sell them more expensively and thus profit mainly from miners, but also from gamers ” , assured the technical marketing manager of NVIDIA, Alexandre Ziebert, to the Clarín newspaper.

But not only those who want to renew their computer’s video card in search of higher graphic performance and fps (frames per second) that improve the experience with current video games. Even graphic and video designers are hurt by the shortage of this hardware.

“There is still a lot of demand for GPUs to play and work and we are doing everything necessary. I mean, the production is record. We have sold in the same period, since launch, much more series 30 than any other generation and still not the demand that there is reaches us, “he stressed.



3080 Ti, the new board from Nvidia. Photo Nvidia

To try to give the gamer some hope, Nvidia announced that the powerful GeForce RTX 3060, originally designed for video games, they were not going to be used on a massive scale to collect this coveted virtual currency.

“With this type of action we are trying to control this situation, but there are still other problems to be solved. For example, there is a global shortage of semiconductors. So the amount of GPU that we can do is not the amount that we would like to serve the entire market, ”Ziebert acknowledged.

