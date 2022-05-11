an alleged delivery man of food from the Uber Eats app, was recorded throwing punches at a car who walked the streets of Polanco, in Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX.

Mirna Arriazola-Lujambo, user of the social network Twitter, shared on the platform of the little blue bird the aggression of an alleged food delivery man. The released video was recorded from inside the vehicle and shows a subject repeatedly punching the moving car.

The delivery man traveled on a motorcycle, he was wearing a helmet and the green backpack feature of the Uber Eats app. With the blows he delivered, the subject broke a part of the rearview mirror frame, hit the window and followed the car for a few more meters.

During the incident, a patrol is seen passing by and the motorcyclist asks him to come, without getting any response, so he turns against the car to continue the aggression. Inside the vehicle was Mirna’s family. Her brother and her daughter. In one of the moments, it is heard how they try to reassure the minor who witnessed the episode first-hand.

The harassment of the driver did not stop and the chase extended to a valet parking lot of a restaurant in Polanco where the driver chose to stop and take cover to request the police intervention.

Finally, the case was placed in the hands of the Attorney General of Mexico City, as well as the mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Mauricio Tabe.

Although there is no evidence that the driver of the motorcycle is an employee of the company Uberthrough social networks, the company he let Mirna know that the situation was going to be reviewed. I invite you to make your observations via Direct Message to offer compensation.

