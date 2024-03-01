Ever heard of a crook who uses a 24-carat gold crowbar with diamonds on it to break open a front door? Probably not. The crooks in the video below do misuse expensive items in their theft. A new Range Rover Velar was used as a battering ram to open a garage door. Subsequently, the RaRo was left injured and eight other cars were stolen.

A total of nine thieves are said to have entered the dealership and forced entry into the safe containing the keys. They found the keys to a Range Rover Westminster, BMW X5, Jaguar F-Type, Range Rover Sport, Porsche Macan, (another) Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery and another Range Rover. According to FOX6 News more than half a million euros worth of cars were removed.

Five of these cars have now been recovered. One of the suspects was arrested when he was spotted in the Range Rover Westminster. He tried to flee, but crashed. The 17-year-old stated to the court that he was just causing mischief. He later confessed that he had stolen the RaRo. Watch below how one of his colleagues uses a Range Rover as a battering ram.