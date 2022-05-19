If you have complained about the temperature in the car when you get in the last few days; it could always be a lot worse. Below you can see how a drift car spontaneously catches fire during an event. Without warning (except for some fuel smell) the flames suddenly shoot through the dashboard.

The drifter was not wearing any fireproof clothing, except for a set of gloves. They come in handy, because if you look closely, you can see the flames reaching for her hands. When you get out of the car you see that a fire-resistant suit would not have been an unnecessary luxury, but she gets away with it.

Fortunately, the driver acts quickly enough without panic: buckle up, steer away, grab an extinguisher and taste that you are getting away. On the other hand, the extinguishing facility at the drift event seems to us somewhat inadequate; some people come running with 1-kilo fire extinguishers. Fortunately no one is injured.

In another video, the drifters try to determine the cause of the fire. The common theory is that due to all the vibrations during drifting, the fuel rail has come loose. It is also loose, but when cold there is no detectable fuel leak. Probably (because metal expands with heat) the engine will have a fuel leak when warm. If the fuel gets on the hot exhaust manifold, it likes to ignite.