Cuernavaca, Morelos.- On Tuesday evening, a crash was recorded stroke with high-powered weapons from a moving car, with at least four injured people.

The attack occurred at around 19:02 hoursin the Teopanzolco Housing Unit of Cuernavaca.

El Sol de Cuernavaca reports that three men and one woman were injured.

Here you can see the first “burst” of the grey unit. Photo: video capture.

He The attack was recorded by a surveillance camera. on the site. It is appreciated that gunmen aboard a gray SUV or pickup truck, they shoot with firearms toward two men that were under the they wove of a businessand next to them were three women talking. At that time those people were protecting themselves from the rain that fell.

After the first shotsThe men flee towards the adjacent street, while the women throw themselves to the ground to avoid being hit by the bullets.

Police and paramedics were called in to treat the wounded and try to locate the attackers, but no arrests were made.

In that same housing unit, but on another street, they found the body of a person inside a barrel, with signs of violence.