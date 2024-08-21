Eyewitnesses filmed a suspicious object shot down in the air near Murmansk

Eyewitnesses filmed a suspicious flying object shot down in the air in the Murmansk region. The video captured the moment of the explosion, the video is published by Telegram– channel “Operation Z: War Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to the channel, the footage was filmed in the village of Vysokoye near Murmansk. The video shows the device flying in the sky above a forest belt. According to eyewitnesses, it was first spotted at an altitude of 1,300 meters, then it dropped to 900 meters and was allegedly lost. At the same time, the video captured the moment when the device was shot down by Russian military: an explosion occurred in the sky, the flying object broke into small pieces.

Earlier, the airports of Murmansk and Apatity introduced restrictions on arrivals and departures, justifying the decision by “restrictions on the use of airspace.”

Later, Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis officially announced the identified aerial threat of a drone. He called on residents of the northern region to be vigilant and report suspicious situations to the emergency number 112.