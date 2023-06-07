Tamaulipas.- During the locks and clashes occurred on May 18, apparently soldiers executed five civiliansaccording to what can be seen in a video that came out on the facts.

In a video that is part of a investigationit can be seen that soldiers of Special Forces subdued armed men after they crashed their truck, and moments later they shoot thempublishes in a report the national media Proceso.

It is detailed that at the time, the commander of the soldiers in question, assured that the civilians died in the middle of a crossfire with their accomplices who tried to rescue them.

This event occurred in the back of a self-service store in the colony Las Encinasdetails Process.

A security video camera in the area, which the soldiers apparently did not notice, captured the images.

A security video camera in the area, which the soldiers apparently did not notice, captured the images.

It can be seen that first black van crashes into a fence; It is immediately surrounded by soldiers under the command of infantry lieutenant José Luis Nava Martínez, it is reported. The soldiers take weapons from inside the truck and subdue the Five men who were in the same, one of them is shot in the legs by the soldiers, in the first moments.

A few minutes later, the men subdued, they are shot by soldiers. All died. One managed to be raised alive by paramedics a while later, however, he did not resist.

It is narrated that the soldiers fired many shots to simulate a confrontation and put innocent people in the area at risk.

According to the video, the events began around 2:36 p.m., in the Monterrey Prolongation Avenuebetween the streets Emiliano Zapata and Lagos de Chapala.

Until 18:18 the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to attest to the facts, is added.

What was said by military

In his ministerial statement, infantry lieutenant José Luis Nava Martínez assured that when they were inspecting the truck of the armed men (apparently from the Northeast Cartel) they were attacked by other members of organized crime, in an attempt to rescue their companions.

He added that in that the detainees wanted to recover their weapons, but who perished (killed).

The deceased civilians were identified as José Ángel, 27 years old; Jose Antonio, 32; Edgar Chavarría, 38; Jose Isabel, 23; and Clinton Alex, 25.