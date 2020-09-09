“What I advise you is to keep as much as possible a healthy mind, not in a healthy body, but in a healthy belly.. “

For Sophie Yvon, researcher in neurogastrology and nutrition, neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis could be closely linked to our diet. The intestine is full of bacteria which are normally kept inside of it because it acts as a barrier. “It makes a barrier, but it is not completely waterproof. That is to say, there are small holes, there is passage: passage of nutrients, passage of bacteria, passage of molecules. In certain pathologies your intestine will be a little more open“, develops the researcher in neurogastrology. Thus, if the passage increases, the bacteria produced in the belly will pass into the bloodstream and therefore potentially go to the brain. This modification of the intestinal balance can then promote the appearance of neurological disorders.

Sophie Yvon recommends foods rich in specific elements, including vitamin B6. “We will find it in everything that is offal: for example livers, brains … For people who do not eat meat, we can find them in particular in everything that is chia seeds, flax seeds, also certain oils , nuts…“, explains Sophie Yvon. She also recommends foods rich in omega 3.”Often we say that fish are good for the memory, it is good for the brain. Why ? Because it is very rich in polyunsaturated fatty acid, omega 3. And in fact these fatty acids, they will stimulate nerve stimulation, they will really have an impact on the brain“, she assures. Finally, she recommends foods rich in flavonoids and anthocyanins that can be found in certain legumes: soya, lentil peas, beans …