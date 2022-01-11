Video: Camila Osorio already trains in Australia

The Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio, which announced in recent days on its social networks that it is ready to face its first great challenge of 2022: the Australian Open, after reporting that he tested positive for covid-19, he is already training in the complex of the first big of the year.

A few days ago, Osorio warned that he was in Florida, United States, that he underwent a test to detect the infection and the result was positive.

Ready to take on the challenge

“They cannot understand how happy I am, see you in Australia, thank God,” he wrote.

Osorio missed the opportunity to play the Melbourne tournament and then the Adelaide tournament, due to the medical novelty from which, it is understood, is recovered.

However, she was calm and happy in a practice in the middle of the Australian complex.

