LThe Cameroon national team beat Australia 2-0 on Friday at El Campín and finished third in Group A of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with four points.

The result already ensures that they are one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament, as announced by FIFA on its social networks.

Cameroon tied in all-out matches with Mexico, which lost 1-0 to Colombia at the same time in Medellin. They have the same goal difference (+1) and the same number of goals scored (four).

Furthermore, the direct confrontation ended in a draw. However, the Mexicans remained in second place in the group due to the disciplinary factor.

The goals with which Cameroon beat Australia in El Campín

Cameroon’s first goal was scored by Achta Toko in the 45+3 minute, when he shot from outside the area, crossed, and placed the ball in the corner. One of the best goals of the tournament.

The second was even more spectacular than the first, a blast from the edge of the area by Naomi Eto, who scored her third goal in the tournament. She had already scored twice against Mexico in the opening game.

It is worth remembering that in this World Cup the top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams qualify for the round of 16. The group stage will end on Sunday and then there will be two days of rest until the start of the next phase.

