Juarez City.- A recording from a security camera with the moment of the fatal accident on Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard was broadcast on social networks.

The 9-second video shows the moment when the Jeep changes lanes and hits the Honda car, which is thrown towards the central median until reaching the opposite lanes where it collides head-on with the trailer.

This road accident has so far left three young minors dead, another and her mother injured.

The alleged perpetrator was placed at the disposal of the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office so that the process can begin.