Bad news for Real Madrid ahead of the European Super Cup against Atalanta, this season’s Europa League champions.
The French midfielder had to to withdraw injured from training prior to the big match in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. Camavinga had to leave the field after an unintentional collision with his compatriot Tchouameni.A shout from the grass of the PGE Narodowy silenced everyone present.
After the initial scare, Camavinga He got up and left the field on his own, accompanied by medical staff.while the rest of his teammates continued with the training session.
Real Madrid and Italian side Atalanta face each other in the European Super Cupa tournament that the Spanish club hopes to win for the sixth time in its history. The match will depend on the performances of its key players, including Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.who is expected to make his official debut with the team, as well as how they will face some of the rival team’s best players.
Ancelotti’s men could lift their first trophy of the season, although things have not started well for them.
