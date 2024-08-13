The French midfielder had to to withdraw injured from training prior to the big match in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. Camavinga had to leave the field after an unintentional collision with his compatriot Tchouameni.A shout from the grass of the PGE Narodowy silenced everyone present.

⚠️🇫🇷 CAMAVINGA’S CRY after his INJURY prior to the European Super Cup.pic.twitter.com/pIsd3M7Ijh — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) August 13, 2024