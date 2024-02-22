A tragedy struck Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida, when A girl of only seven years old lost her life after being trapped in a sand hole on the beach. Sloan Mattingly, along with his nine-year-old brother Maddox, was enjoying a family vacation when the fun turned into a nightmare last Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the Mattingly brothers were digging a hole in the sand, like many children do on the beaches. However, the fun turned to tragedy when the hole collapsed, burying the children under tons of sand, according to NBC Miami.

The parents, along with other bathers, rushed to try to dig with their hands to free the trapped children. Desperate and distraught, they called 911 for urgent help..

Multiple rescue agencies quickly responded to the emergency call, but every minute became a fight against time to save Sloan and Maddox.. Rescuers, using support boards and shovels, worked to prevent the sand from collapsing further and to excavate the deep hole that had trapped the children.

The tragedy on Florida beach could not be avoided

Despite the efforts, the situation was heartbreaking. It was unknown how long the children had been trapped under the sand.. The beach, lacking lifeguards, lacked specialized personnel to deal with emergencies of this type.

The Mattingly family faces the painful loss of the minor while playing in the sand on the beach.

Ultimately, both children were rescued and immediately taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the news brought no relief to the Mattingly family. Sloan, the seven-year-old girl, could not survive the tragedy and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.. Maddox, although stable, remains hospitalized, struggling to recover from the ordeal.