A member of the California State Assembly brought her one-month-old baby to the assembly to pass a housing bill. The reason: Buffy Wicks’ request to vote by proxy was rejected by the President of the Assembly, believing that her recent childbirth did not mark her as a person at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, despite her concerns . “In fact, I was feeding my daughter when this bill was introduced. And I ran to the assembly today because I firmly believe we need to pass this bill“, she launched. She stayed until midnight to debate this law, which would facilitate the construction of collective housing.

The incident sparked outrage on social networks, especially on Twitter where many Internet users spoke. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon then apologized, pledging to “do better” to achieve the ideals of the Democratic Party, namely “inclusion and election of more women in politics“.