Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.- Through a statement, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSyPC) of Chiapas He reported that your personalin coordination with federal forcesthey make a search and location operation of 14 menmembers of this police institution, who were deprived of liberty for armed commando this Tuesday afternoon.

He “lift” of the SSPC workers happened in the Ocozocoautla-Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway sectionin the vicinity of Llano San Juan cruise.

“derived from a distress reportimmediately established a permanent operation by air and by land with all armed forcesto find the whereabouts of the comrades deprived of libertydoing all necessary actions to find them and bring those responsible to the competent authorities,” the SSPC said in the statement.

As already reported, armed men intercepted a truck where agency staff were traveling and that he was heading to Tuxtla Gutierrez; the armed men took the men and left the women there.

The armed men traveled in several trucksand deprived of liberty to several people who work in the SSPC of Chiapas.

The officials were said to have left the Llano San Juan headquartersand they were heading to Tuxtla Gutiérrez, but the truck in which they were transporting was intercepted by the delinquents who were carrying long weapons; they left the women who were in the truck, but they took the men, she told herself.