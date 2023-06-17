Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Bushes frozen in Bolivia, heat over 40 degrees in Mexico: This is how extreme weather torments Latin America

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | Bushes frozen in Bolivia, heat over 40 degrees in Mexico: This is how extreme weather torments Latin America

The video shows the differences between extremes in Bolivia and Mexico.

In weather conditions there have been exceptionally large fluctuations on the edges of Latin America this week, reports the Reuters news agency.

For example, in the Santa Cruz region in Bolivia, the temperature dropped to below freezing and snow fell on the ground on Wednesday. Because of the freezing weather, thick icicles also formed in the bushes. The frost is estimated to cause damage to wine production in Bolivia, among other things, Reuters reports.

At the same time, further north, Mexico has been sweating in the middle of a heat wave. Temperatures in the country have risen to around 40 degrees in some places.

The video attached to this article shows what the weather has been like this week in Bolivia and Mexico.

#Video #Bushes #frozen #Bolivia #heat #degrees #Mexico #extreme #weather #torments #Latin #America

See also  HS Espoo | A rough sight was revealed from the outdoor trail: Metsäkauris was severed in the middle
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Diablo 4: Gems will no longer crowd the inventory with one of the next updates

Diablo 4: Gems will no longer crowd the inventory with one of the next updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result