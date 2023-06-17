Video | Bushes frozen in Bolivia, heat over 40 degrees in Mexico: This is how extreme weather torments Latin America

The video shows the differences between extremes in Bolivia and Mexico.

In weather conditions there have been exceptionally large fluctuations on the edges of Latin America this week, reports the Reuters news agency.

For example, in the Santa Cruz region in Bolivia, the temperature dropped to below freezing and snow fell on the ground on Wednesday. Because of the freezing weather, thick icicles also formed in the bushes. The frost is estimated to cause damage to wine production in Bolivia, among other things, Reuters reports.

At the same time, further north, Mexico has been sweating in the middle of a heat wave. Temperatures in the country have risen to around 40 degrees in some places.

The video attached to this article shows what the weather has been like this week in Bolivia and Mexico.