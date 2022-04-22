City buses usually work best when they’re not on fire, but if they do catch fire, they’d better turn into a flamethrower. Below you can see a video of an Italian bus that runs (or actually drove) on Compressed Natural Gas, better known as CNG.

According to The Autopian the three flames of the burning CNG bus are a good thing. It is of course not the intention that the bus catches fire, but what you see here is a safety mechanism. In the event of a fire, valves open to release the pressure from the CNG tanks on the roof.

By letting the CNG out of the tanks, the mechanism prevents the tanks from exploding. The valves are oriented in such a way that occupants have time to safely exit the bus. It is then important to get away as quickly as possible, because the situation is obviously not completely safe.

In the second video you see a similar scenario in the Netherlands from a few years ago.