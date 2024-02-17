Arsenal and Burnley are playing on matchday 25 of the Premier League, a match that is going in favor of the London team, and the Gunners have managed to take the lead in the 8th minute with a beautiful goal from Martin Ødegaard. But the protagonist of this match is not the Norwegian, and Arsenal's youth player Bukayo Saka is looking sweet these days, since after scoring a double against West Ham in the 6 goals they scored against him the other day, today he has achieved convert another two against this Burnley.
The first, as we can see, was a penalty taken in an exquisite manner at the right post, below, where it hurts the goalkeepers the most, and it was quite unstoppable for the poor man from Trafford, who of the 5 penalties he They have thrown at him this season, he has not been able to stop any of them. To his credit, since Saka missed that famous penalty in the Euro Cup final, he has become an expert on the subject, and he shoots them as well as we have just seen.
The second was another great goal, this time from a play, on the wing that the Englishman likes the most, leaning to the right, he receives an open ball perfectly so that he faces the one for one in front of his mark, and with pleasure in what he stops Any shot would be a very complicated shot, for him it is something routine with his less good leg, he shoots with great power and the goalkeeper is once again unable to do anything. With this he places the score at 0-3 to the joy of Arteta.
With this, the Englishman achieves his second double in two consecutive games, and scores his fifteenth goal so far this season, twelfth in the Premier, which places him in the top 5 of the Premier's top scorers right now.
