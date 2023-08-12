Video: brutal pitched battle between Olimpia and Flamengo fans

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Olympia vs. flamingo.
Olympia vs. flamingo.
It happened after the Copa Libertadores match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
He Flamengo, champion of the Copa Libertadores 2022, was eliminated this Thursday 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) against olympia in the second leg of the round of 16 of the tournament, in a Defensores del Chaco stadium full of fans who made the Brazilian team live a true hell.
With this result, the Dean returns to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and will face fluminense.
(National, humiliated by Racing: the story of the paper in the Copa Libertadores) (Colombia vs. England: denounce possible resale of tickets at exaggerated prices)
strong fight
In front of more than 40,000 people, and with more than 30 degrees of temperature, the Paraguayan team relied on their fans, to find the emotional impulse that allowed them to prevail against one of the most difficult rivals in the tournament.
After the game, the fans of both teams went to blows, as seen in the video.
Paraguayan fans chased their peers from Brazil through the streets near the stadium.
Police had to intervene almost immediately and no serious injuries were reported.
(Bombshell! Egan Bernal would have this world champion as a partner)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #brutal #pitched #battle #Olimpia #Flamengo #fans
Leave a Reply