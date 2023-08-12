Saturday, August 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: brutal pitched battle between Olimpia and Flamengo fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: brutal pitched battle between Olimpia and Flamengo fans

Close


Close

strong fight

Olympia vs. flamingo.

Olympia vs. flamingo.

It happened after the Copa Libertadores match.

See also  Millionaire first posts an après-ski video – and then a remarkable statement

He Flamengo, champion of the Copa Libertadores 2022, was eliminated this Thursday 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) against olympia in the second leg of the round of 16 of the tournament, in a Defensores del Chaco stadium full of fans who made the Brazilian team live a true hell.

With this result, the Dean returns to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and will face fluminense.

(National, humiliated by Racing: the story of the paper in the Copa Libertadores) (Colombia vs. England: denounce possible resale of tickets at exaggerated prices)

strong fight

In front of more than 40,000 people, and with more than 30 degrees of temperature, the Paraguayan team relied on their fans, to find the emotional impulse that allowed them to prevail against one of the most difficult rivals in the tournament.

After the game, the fans of both teams went to blows, as seen in the video.

Paraguayan fans chased their peers from Brazil through the streets near the stadium.

Police had to intervene almost immediately and no serious injuries were reported.
(Bombshell! Egan Bernal would have this world champion as a partner)

See also  G7 asks Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #brutal #pitched #battle #Olimpia #Flamengo #fans

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Named the most popular business areas among self-employed Muscovites

Named the most popular business areas among self-employed Muscovites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result