Video: brutal pitched battle between Olimpia and Flamengo fans

He Flamengo, champion of the Copa Libertadores 2022, was eliminated this Thursday 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) against olympia in the second leg of the round of 16 of the tournament, in a Defensores del Chaco stadium full of fans who made the Brazilian team live a true hell.

With this result, the Dean returns to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and will face fluminense.



strong fight

In front of more than 40,000 people, and with more than 30 degrees of temperature, the Paraguayan team relied on their fans, to find the emotional impulse that allowed them to prevail against one of the most difficult rivals in the tournament.

After the game, the fans of both teams went to blows, as seen in the video.

Paraguayan fans chased their peers from Brazil through the streets near the stadium.

Police had to intervene almost immediately and no serious injuries were reported.

