Video: brutal knife fights between the police and the fans of Boca and Nacional

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Boca Juniors.
Boca Juniors.
It happened before and after the Copa Libertadores match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
the uruguayan National repudiated this Thursday through a statement the incidents registered on the outskirts of the stadium grand central park before the match against Boca Juniors for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup soccer.
The text underlines that what happened this Wednesday “goes against the principles” that they promote and the “sportsmanship” that characterizes the Tricolor team and Xeneize.
(Colombia lost the match, but won their group in the Women’s World Cup) (Video: Linda Caicedo and the madness that arouses in the stadium stands)
a lot of violence
“For the planning of the round of 16 round-trip matches, a permanent coordination and consultation process was carried out between the authorities of both teams, with the aim of ensuring a safe and favorable environment for the development of the matches. “he points.
The document also details that the arrival of thousands of Argentine fans without tickets to access the field, added that there were more than 850 counterfeit QR codes. This Wednesday, hundreds of supporters of Boca Juniors clashed with the Uruguayan police on the outskirts of the Great Central Park before the match that ended 0-0.
Ok, now yes:
Nacional fans 🇺🇾 ambushed Boca fans and the fight started, those of Nacional had knives and stones, those of Boca grabbed stones and stood up however they could pic.twitter.com/XfWhy0IvWx
— 🥊 BARS OF THE WORLD ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) August 2, 2023
In its statement, Nacional expressed its solidarity with the Argentine institution and its fans, while offering “all collaboration” to help determine the causes of the incidents and detect the corresponding responsibilities.
Finally, he stresses: “Notwithstanding the foregoing, in order to prevent similar unpleasant situations in the second leg in Buenos Aires, we expressly request that people who do not have tickets for next Wednesday’s match in The Bombonera refrain from attending.”
(Gerard Piqué ‘kneels’ Shakira and forces him to change his plans)
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #brutal #knife #fights #police #fans #Boca #Nacional
Leave a Reply