Video: brutal knife fights between the police and the fans of Boca and Nacional

the uruguayan National repudiated this Thursday through a statement the incidents registered on the outskirts of the stadium grand central park before the match against Boca Juniors for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup soccer.

The text underlines that what happened this Wednesday “goes against the principles” that they promote and the “sportsmanship” that characterizes the Tricolor team and Xeneize.

a lot of violence

“For the planning of the round of 16 round-trip matches, a permanent coordination and consultation process was carried out between the authorities of both teams, with the aim of ensuring a safe and favorable environment for the development of the matches. “he points.

The document also details that the arrival of thousands of Argentine fans without tickets to access the field, added that there were more than 850 counterfeit QR codes. This Wednesday, hundreds of supporters of Boca Juniors clashed with the Uruguayan police on the outskirts of the Great Central Park before the match that ended 0-0.

Ok, now yes: Nacional fans 🇺🇾 ambushed Boca fans and the fight started, those of Nacional had knives and stones, those of Boca grabbed stones and stood up however they could

In its statement, Nacional expressed its solidarity with the Argentine institution and its fans, while offering “all collaboration” to help determine the causes of the incidents and detect the corresponding responsibilities.

Finally, he stresses: “Notwithstanding the foregoing, in order to prevent similar unpleasant situations in the second leg in Buenos Aires, we expressly request that people who do not have tickets for next Wednesday’s match in The Bombonera refrain from attending.”

