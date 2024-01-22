This Sunday saw the return of the champion, Junior from Barranquilla came with a 2-0 victory over Atlético Bucaramanga on date 1 of the Colombian League. However, the 'shark's' victory was marred by acts of violence.

At the end of the match, while the players and coaches gave their statements to the media, fights broke out near the stadium between the fans of the team. Bucaramanga and Junior.

According to the testimony of some people who were at the scene, fans of the 'shark' team clashed at one of the stadium exits against a group of visiting fans. Families with children were harmed in the act of violence.

“I am here with two children, I am not leaving for now. I have to stay here, I am not leaving with the two children… Daddy, I am not going to go out,” said a worried father after the fights.

Intolerance in the Metropolitan stadium. Atlético Bucaramanga fans were attacked and beaten, apparently, by Junior baristas. Red Cross personnel attend to the injured. The health status of those affected and how many there were are unknown. pic.twitter.com/qrarwkVnPB — CTV Barranquilla (@ctvbarranquilla) January 22, 2024

Some fans who were not part of the brawl had to take shelter due to the incidents that left several people injured. Although there is no official report from the Barranquilla authorities, it is said that a fan had to be transferred from the emergency room to a hospital.

Other witnesses explained that the acts of violence occurred because of the fans of the 'leopard' team who incited the red and white fans to fight at the end of the match.

